Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,066% compared to the average daily volume of 131 put options.

NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 1,876,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,587. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,906,000 after buying an additional 2,491,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,803,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,891,000 after buying an additional 2,226,588 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,784,000 after buying an additional 2,156,595 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 603,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 481,284 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

