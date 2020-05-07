Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,106,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE TDS opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.