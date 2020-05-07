Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $37.52. 12,397,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,285,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

