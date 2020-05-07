Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,555. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.