Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Argus raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

