Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 302.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,064,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 92 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $787.75 per share, with a total value of $72,473.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 317 shares of company stock valued at $198,930. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $491.12 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $879.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.90.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 60.22%. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

