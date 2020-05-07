Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 5,553 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Hub Group worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 660,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,084,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.