Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 5,785 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

