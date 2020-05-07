Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 9,490 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Cabot worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cabot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

