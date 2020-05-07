Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Aaron’s worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,366,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAN opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

