Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,097 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of KWR opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average is $155.05. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

