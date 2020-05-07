Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 246,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

