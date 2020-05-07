Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Monro worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.