Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.28 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSIT opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

