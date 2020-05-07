Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.31 Million Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of NIC worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 126,201 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in NIC by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NIC by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NIC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $23.15 on Thursday. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

