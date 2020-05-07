Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.37 Million Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

