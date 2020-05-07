Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Wolfe Research began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

