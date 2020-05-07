Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, COO Michael T. Pierson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $436,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

