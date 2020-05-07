Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $1.24 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

