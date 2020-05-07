Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $1.39 Million in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CIT Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CIT Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CIT Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,955,000 after buying an additional 277,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,920,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CIT Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE CIT opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.92.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.