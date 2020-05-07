Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 10,978 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of NetScout Systems worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

