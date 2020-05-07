Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 16,435 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,305,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 662,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,008,385 shares of company stock worth $20,869,439. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

TRN opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

