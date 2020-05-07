Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 20,329 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 265,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.