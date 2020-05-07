Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 21,595 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,619,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 77,567 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after buying an additional 555,875 shares during the period.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director David Didomenico purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

