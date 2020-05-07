Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 4,488 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

