Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 9,585 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,828 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of International Bancshares worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 351,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,797 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBOC shares. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Corp has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

