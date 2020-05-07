Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trustmark by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

