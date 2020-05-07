Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Diodes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,119 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diodes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Diodes by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

