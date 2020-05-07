Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,266 shares of company stock valued at $266,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

