Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Xencor by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xencor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

