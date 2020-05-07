Thomas J. Schall Sells 8,851 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $486,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,280,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CCXI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 312,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 38.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

