ThoreCoin Market Cap Reaches $166.88 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $1,925.14 or 0.19411850 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $166.88 million and approximately $30,218.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.24 or 0.02130000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00173045 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00055866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

