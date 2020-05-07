TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $383,423.89

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $383,423.89 and approximately $3.10 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.01660643 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00210122 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.