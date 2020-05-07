Timothy M. Hunter Acquires 15,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,903. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 446,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.