TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given “Reduce” Rating at HSBC

TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:TDPAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733. TODS S P A/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

