Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 157,430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Total were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Total by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Total by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 142,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Total by 10.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 6,276,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,885. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

