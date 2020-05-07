Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,691 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

NYSE:UI traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,548. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

