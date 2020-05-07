Traders Buy Large Volume of TransUnion Call Options (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 827 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,116% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $78.28. 1,035,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.