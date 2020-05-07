TransDigm Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the average daily volume of 146 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Vertical Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

In other news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 448,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.64. 55,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,681. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.87 and a 200-day moving average of $513.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

