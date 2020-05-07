TransDigm Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,286 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,805% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 put options.

TDG traded up $8.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.64. 55,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,681. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

