TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches Market Cap of $8,305.27

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $8,305.27 and approximately $35.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.26 or 0.02132519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00172942 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

