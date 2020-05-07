TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.95.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Dean General purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,390.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,234.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.