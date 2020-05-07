Trias (TRY) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $898,564.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trias

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias' official website is www.trias.one. Trias' official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

