Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

