Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 27,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap accounts for 1.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.31% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 97,456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 642,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,152. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

