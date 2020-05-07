Triodos Investment Management BV Has $14.35 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up about 4.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.44. 1,526,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,080. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.