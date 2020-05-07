Triodos Investment Management BV Increases Stock Holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. TPI Composites accounts for 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 1.35% of TPI Composites worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

TPIC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 379,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,584. The company has a market cap of $595.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

