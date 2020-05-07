Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 67,550 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,550 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises about 1.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,587,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 230,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $146.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

