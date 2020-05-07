Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Sells $51,712.50 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth sold 1,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $51,712.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 333 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $10,076.58.

On Friday, March 20th, Margaret Tooth sold 333 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $8,684.64.

TRUP stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 341,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,659. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Trupanion by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

