TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $56,492.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.90 or 0.03461315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00055519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001601 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010109 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

